Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s army could launch a preemptive strike if it determines that US forces in the region are preparing an attack, army spokesperson Amir Akraminia said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Iranian Al-Alam news outlet, Akraminia said the army had used the ceasefire period to update its target database, improve equipment, introduce new systems into its combat units and apply lessons learned during the war. “The aim is to ensure that, in the event of another attack, we can confront the enemy more effectively than before, with greater force and on a wider scale,” he added.

Akraminia said Iran had taken similar action during the nearly two-week war, when US forces struck Iranian sites, citing drone attacks on US bases Tehran believed could launch imminent strikes and missile strikes on a US base in Jordan. He said such operations were part of Iran’s preemptive military approach.

Earlier this week, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran was maintaining military readiness across the country and would not return to conditions its adversaries sought to restore. He also cited the Strait of Hormuz among positions Tehran was determined to defend.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the war with Iran would be won “very soon” and left open the possibility of further military strikes before the November midterm elections. He also said Tehran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Separately, Trump denied reports that he was prepared to ease sanctions or release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, saying he had offered Iran “nothing.”