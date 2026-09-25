Shafaq News- Serbia

Iraq U23 on Friday opens a two-match friendly series against Serbia U21, which coach Imad Mohammed will use to assess his squad ahead of upcoming international competitions.

The first match is scheduled for September 25 at TSC Arena in Backa Topola at 7:00 p.m. Baghdad time, according to the Serbian Football Association. The teams meet again on September 28 at Karadorde Stadium in Novi Sad, also at 7:00 p.m. Baghdad time.

Iraq traveled to Serbia on September 21 for the training camp, which Mohammed said is designed to test the players’ technical and physical readiness ahead of upcoming Asian qualifying matches and other competitions.

Serbia U21 is using the friendlies to prepare for the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which Serbia will co-host with Albania from June 16 to July 3.