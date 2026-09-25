Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO has launched a tender to sell two million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude for loading between October 1 and 7, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Bids are due by noon Baghdad time on September 28, the document showed.

The offer follows another SOMO tender announced on September 23 for two million barrels of Basrah Heavy to be loaded between September 27 and 30 through a ship-to-ship transfer off Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, has used alternative crude-loading arrangements as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted by regional conflict.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed