Maysan suspends seven school principals
2026-09-25T09:56:11+00:00
Shafaq News- Maysan
Maysan’s education directorate referred eight school principals for investigation and suspended seven of them from duty pending the probe, the directorate said.
The directorate on Thursday said the measures followed alleged violations of administrative, legal, and educational procedures and regulations.
It did not specify the nature of the alleged violations.
Read more: Iraqi authorities catch Education Ministry employee taking bribe