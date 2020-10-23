SOMO announces September's exports/revenues statistics

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced on Friday the total exports and revenues achieved for September, according to the final statistics issued by SOMO.

SOMO said in a statement, "The amount of crude oil exports reached 78388619 barrels, with revenues of 3,172,949,000 dollars".

The statement explained that the exported quantities from Basra amounted to 75 million barrels with revenues that reached 341948000 dollars, while exports from the northern fields through the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to 3133000 barrels with revenues of 124680 dollars. The exports from Al-Sumoud Refinery to Jordan amounted to 254,785 barrels, with revenues of 6320000 dollars.

It indicated that the average price per barrel reached 40,477 dollars a barrel".