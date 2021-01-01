The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for December

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Friday the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for the month of December.

The ministry said in a statement

· Crude oil exports totaling 88,211,750 barrels at 4,213,432 thousand dollars.

· The total export of crude oil from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 85,195,608 barrels.

· Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3,016,169 barrels.

· The average of daily export reached 2,846 thousand barrels

· The price of one barrel of oil reached 74.765 dollars.