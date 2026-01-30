Ceasefire, integration planned as Syria–SDF deal nears start

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syrian government officials and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) outlined timelines, security steps, and administrative arrangements on Friday under a newly announced agreement covering northeastern Syria.

Media close to the Kurdish Autonomous Administration reported remarks by Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of foreign relations, placing the start of implementation on February 2. The opening step centers on a comprehensive ceasefire, with all forces withdrawing to main bases away from contact lines.

SDF negotiator Fawza Youssef outlined redeployment of military brigades to the Jazira region and Kobani in eastern Aleppo, with guarantor parties tasked with monitoring compliance.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV aired comments by Foreign Ministry researcher Obaida Ghadban describing integration of SDF brigades into the Defense Ministry structure, while leaving room for individual integration. The arrangement reflects geographic considerations, with an assistant defense minister for the Kurdish region, nominated by the SDF, overseeing the area. Internal security provisions place Asayish forces in Kurdish-majority areas. Interior Ministry forces are limited to a temporary, coordination-focused presence during integration.

For Kurdish-majority districts under government control, including Afrin and Ras al-Ain, local administration will rest with residents. Administratively, border crossings, the airport, and oil fields fall under Damascus’ authority, staffed by local employees. Media licensing in the northeast will be issued centrally from the capital.

Ahmed indicated all Autonomous Administration personnel, including border guards, will be local residents. She also confirmed the Semalka crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq remains open under a formal state framework.

Education measures include official recognition of secondary and university certificates issued in northeastern Syria, pending a special decree. Joint committees will review curricula and languages of instruction, preserving institutional specificities while seeking a consensual formula. On ISIS detainees, the SDF will continue guarding prisons as transfers to Iraq proceed.

Hasakah province remains without a named governor; the nominee is expected from the SDF with government approval. Earlier today, Damascus appointed Marwan Al-Ali as head of internal security in Hasakah.

The framework follows a January 19 announcement by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa aimed at halting hostilities, reinforcing state authority in eastern and northeastern Syria, and restoring stability.