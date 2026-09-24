Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has recovered $13 million in state funds held abroad under court rulings and returned the money to the state treasury, the Iraqi Fund for Assets Recovery said on Thursday.

The recovered amount was deposited into the accounts of Iraq's Ministry of Finance after the required procedures were completed in coordination with Arab Bank (Switzerland), according to Mohammed Ali al-Lami, chairman of the fund's board.

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