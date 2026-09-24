Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's men's double sculls crew finished fifth in the 2,000-meter final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, in a narrow race, clocking 6:14.93.

Mohamed Riyadh Al-Khafaji and Bakr Shihab Ahmed Al Dulaimi held their own in a tight field, coming in just behind Indonesia, fourth in 6:14.42, and 1.68 seconds off India, which took bronze in 6:13.25.

China won the event in 6:09.77, ahead of Uzbekistan in 6:10.49. Japan finished sixth in 6:29.98.

Read more: Asian Games: Iraq competes in rowing, boxing, athletics