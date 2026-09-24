Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 960,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 945,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 941,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 915,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 911,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 915,000 and 925,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 990,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 945,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 809,000 IQD.