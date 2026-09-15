Shafaq News- Jakarta/ Baghdad

Iraq suffered its second 5-0 forfeit defeat at the Asian Minifootball Championship in Jakarta on Tuesday after its delegation failed to arrive in time to face Thailand.

The Iraqi delegation left Baghdad only hours before the scheduled kickoff. The tournament’s official website recorded a 5-0 walkover for Thailand.

Indonesia had also been awarded a 5-0 victory on September 14 after Iraq failed to appear, according to the tournament’s matchday report.

Iraq now has no points, with Group A matches against Bangladesh on September 15 and India on September 16 still to play.