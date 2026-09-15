Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has launched its first psychological counseling guide for universities, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research for Scientific Research Affairs Haider Abd Dahad announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the University of Baghdad’s College of Medicine, Haider Abd Dahad said the guide sets out clear procedures for handling and following up on mental health cases. Developed in coordination with the Health Ministry, which provided psychiatrists, it also aims to strengthen cooperation between educational and health institutions.

The ministry is working to use academic, medical and research expertise to support awareness and prevention programs, encourage health education and promote scientific approaches to mental health disorders and addiction risks, he said.

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