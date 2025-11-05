Iraq near bottom of global depression index, report says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 16th among Arab countries and 154th worldwide in depression rates for 2024, according to the US-based data platform Country Cassette’s report.

The report placed Iraq near the lowest end of global rankings, with only Sudan (3.6%), Yemen (3.6%), and Egypt (3.5%) recording slightly lower figures.

Among Arab states, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Djibouti recorded the highest depression rates at 5.1%, followed by Kuwait at 5%, Tunisia at 4.9%, and Bahrain at 4.8%. Lebanon and Oman both stood at 4.7%, while Algeria, Morocco, and Libya each reported 4.5%. Eritrea registered 4.3%, followed by Somalia and Jordan at 4%, and Syria at 3.9%.

Globally, Ukraine topped the list with a depression rate of 6.3%, followed by the United States, Australia, Estonia, and Brazil—each at 5.9%. The Solomon Islands recorded the world’s lowest rate at 2.9%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 30% of Iraqis affected by violence suffer from trauma-related disorders and 7.6 million live with untreated mental illnesses, as depression, anxiety, and PTSD continue to rise amid decades of conflict and instability.

Read more: A nation in trauma: Iraq's mental health crisis deepens