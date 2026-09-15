Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Paris

French exports to Iraq reached about $184 million in the first half of 2026, data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) showed on Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical and medical products led French exports to Iraq during the six-month period at $27.3 million, followed by cereal-, flour-, starch- and milk-based food preparations at about $22 million. Cosmetics and skincare products totaled $10.4 million.

Electrical control and distribution equipment accounted for about $14.2 million, while perfumes and aromatic mixtures reached $6.8 million. Spirits and other alcoholic beverages totaled $5.6 million, and milk and cream $5.1 million.

Other exports included medical imaging and related equipment worth about $3.6 million, tractors at $3.3 million, and gas, liquid and electricity meters at $2.2 million.

France also exported electric batteries, cheese, yogurt, smartphones and other products to Iraq.

Exports totaled $78 million in the first quarter before rising to $106 million in the second, an increase of $28 million, or about 35.9%.