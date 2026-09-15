Shafaq News- Riyadh

Thirteen civilians were wounded in Houthi (Ansarallah) ballistic missile and drone attacks on three Saudi cities on September 14, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki claimed on Tuesday.

Al-Maliki said the injuries were “minor to moderate” and that the attacks on Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif damaged seven homes and two vehicles.

pic.twitter.com/BHyXzETlks — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) September 14, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense also issued alerts earlier today for Mecca, Abha, Jeddah, Jazan, Taif, Yanbu, and Al-Ula, before announcing that the danger had passed.

Alert: The danger has passed in Mecca City. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (911). pic.twitter.com/bjRMKf7vr6 — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 15, 2026

Accusing the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian property, Al-Maliki pledged that coalition forces would respond firmly and take all necessary military action to deter further attacks.

On September 14, Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for Ansarallah, said the group had attacked King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, identifying aircraft hangars, radars, runways, and ammunition depots among the targets. The coalition statement did not address damage to the base.

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