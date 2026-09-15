Shafaq News- Basra

A senior Iraqi Industry Ministry official accused lawmaker Rafiq Al-Salihi on Tuesday of entering a Basra fertilizer company with a special force and verbally confronting ministry representatives during a visit over an ammonia leak that killed two people and injured 114.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Nasser Kazem Jabr, administrative undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, said Al-Salihi gestured for him to leave, prompting the ministry delegation to refuse a meeting with the lawmaker because of his conduct.

“The MP overstepped, but we will respond through diplomatic and legal means,” Jabr noted, while acknowledging parliament’s constitutional oversight role. He also reserved the right to pursue the matter in court over the confrontation and Al-Salihi’s publication of video footage, arguing that it diverted attention from the delegation’s inquiry into the leak.

Earlier Tuesday, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani formed a committee to examine the incident, bringing together specialists from relevant government departments.

Al-Salihi, an MP from Sadiqoon, the political wing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, previously told Shafaq News that lawmakers intend to examine the circumstances surrounding the leak and question the industry minister. He called for the “strongest penalties” if negligence by the investor or any other party is established.