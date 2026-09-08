Shafaq News- Baghdad

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki on Tuesday to ease political tensions, complete the cabinet, and address the dispute over proposed deputy prime minister appointments, a senior member of the National Pledge Movement, which is affiliated with the coalition, told Shafaq News.

Abdulrahman al-Jazairi said the call focused on easing tensions, pointing to strong opposition to Asaib Ahl al-Haq’s nominee, Laith al-Khazali. “New names would need to be proposed before a final agreement could be reached on the candidates.”

The discussions would also consider reducing deputy prime ministers’ salaries while preserving each political bloc’s share of cabinet portfolios in line with its parliamentary representation, al-Jazairi added.

State of Law leaders are scheduled to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the political situation and determine how to respond to the latest disputes, he added.

The latest development follows a dispute within the Shiite Coordination Framework, an alliance of mainly Shiite political forces, over proposed deputy prime minister positions. Sources told Shafaq News earlier Tuesday that tensions had emerged between Maliki’s State of Law Coalition and Qais al-Khazali’s Sadiqoun Movement at the Framework’s Monday meeting.