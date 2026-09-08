Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) condemned on Tuesday attacks targeting cities and economic facilities in several parts of Saudi Arabia that injured civilians, including women and children.

In a statement, the KRG expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people, saying such acts run counter to basic humanitarian values and called for restraint in addressing regional conflicts.

“Peace and dialogue are the best way to address crises and conflicts,” the statement said, warning that continued escalation and violence would only deepen instability across the region and further threaten the security of its people.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry blamed Yemen's Houthi movement for attacks “on civilian and economic sites in four cities in the kingdom's south,” saying 73 people, among them women and children, were wounded.

Earlier, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said they carried out a “qualitative and extensive military operation” targeting Saudi Aramco facilities and a military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, “in response” to Saudi airstrikes on Yemen over the past three days.