Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have arrested Ghassan al-Jumaili, head of the training department at the Baiji Oil Institute, over alleged corruption, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The nature of the allegations, and further details about the investigation were not immediately available.

The source identified al-Jumaili as the brother of Adnan al-Jumaili, the former deputy oil minister for refining affairs whose arrest became one of the largest cases in the government’s Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign.

On Aug. 31, judicial authorities reported seizing 7 billion dinars ($5.5 million), 35 properties and six vehicles from al-Jumaili’s detained office director, in addition to earlier recoveries exceeding $20 million, 60 kilograms of gold, real estate and vehicles.

Information obtained during the deputy minister’s questioning also implicated political figures and lawmakers and helped expose an alleged network involving public funds, government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi revealed in June.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown on June 28. A Shafaq News review documented at least 210 detentions during its first six weeks, involving officials, lawmakers, public employees and business figures.

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