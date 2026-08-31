Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces, accompanied by a Federal Integrity Commission team, raided the Nasiriyah Municipality building on Monday and arrested a surveying expert over alleged misuse of public funds, a security source told Shafaq News.

The Dhi Qar Integrity Investigation Court issued warrants for the arrest, and authorities transferred the suspect for legal proceedings.

Last week, security forces detained seven municipal employees and intermediaries in Nasiriyah who “forged official documents and caused significant losses to public funds,” according to a source at the Dhi Qar provincial administration.

Since the government launched its Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign on June 28, Shafaq News has documented more than 23 arrests in Dhi Qar, alongside the dismissal of several directors-general. Nationwide, at least 210 officials, lawmakers, public employees, and business figures were detained between June 28 and Aug. 9.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi