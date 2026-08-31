Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed a strong response to Iranian strikes on American bases in Jordan, declaring that Washington is “going to hit them hard.”

In a phone call with Fox News, Trump said US forces allowed one Iranian missile to pass through air defenses overnight after determining it posed no threat to a target, while intercepting the others.

President Trump says the United States will respond to the Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces overnight."We're going to hit them hard," President Trump told Fox News. "There will be a response." pic.twitter.com/sjLOLSxm4g — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 31, 2026

Despite the escalation, the president left open the possibility of negotiations with Tehran. “They want to meet so badly,” he remarked. “I just don’t know if you can count on a deal with them.”

Tehran launched retaliatory attacks on sites housing US personnel in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, a day after Washington struck Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed ballistic missiles hit technical facilities and fighter jet positions at Jordan’s King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases, causing “heavy damage.” Iran’s military also said dozens of explosive drones were deployed against American personnel and helicopters at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) maintained that the operation on Larak targeted IRGC units allegedly preparing to lay mines in Hormuz. An American official told Axios that two Iranian launchers were hit after personnel were detected preparing to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the waterway.