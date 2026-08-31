Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran on Monday announced retaliatory strikes targeting sites housing US forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following yesterday’s US attack on Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, as both countries reported responding to Iranian threats.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its Aerospace Force struck technical and maintenance infrastructure and fighter jet positions at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan with ballistic missiles, inflicting “heavy damage.” Jordan’s military said its air defenses destroyed eight missiles that entered the country’s airspace early Monday before they posed a threat.

In the UAE, Iran’s military announced that dozens of explosive drones had targeted US forces and helicopters at Al Minhad Air Base, describing it as one of “the important centers for the logistical support and air transportation of foreign forces.” The UAE Ministry of Defence denied that the base had been attacked but disclosed that its Air Force responded to a drone detected over the country’s territorial waters approaching from Iran, while air defense systems continued monitoring the country’s airspace.

Ministry of Defence Denies Reports of Attack on Al Menhad Air BaseThe Ministry of Defence has denied media reports claiming that Al Menhad Air Base was targeted by missiles, confirming that such reports are false.The Ministry affirmed that the Armed Forces remain on a high… pic.twitter.com/qVdCiYbNq2 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 31, 2026

UAE Air Force Responds to UAV over Territorial Waters Approaching from IranThe Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE Air Force responded to a UAV detected over the country’s territorial waters, approaching from Iran.The Ministry affirmed that the Armed Forces remain on a… pic.twitter.com/cCSJSRX4HW — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 31, 2026

Tehran described the operations as retaliation for the attack on Larak Island, where the IRGC reported deaths and injuries among its personnel and civilians.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the US military of violating the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying the American military sites targeted in Jordan had been used to launch the attack. It also blamed US and Israeli actions for making the regional shipping corridor unsafe, warned that Iranian forces would respond firmly and appropriately to any further military attack, and held Washington and those cooperating with it responsible for the consequences of the continued blockade and economic warfare.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Tehran’s characterization of the Larak operation as an act of aggression, describing the US action as limited and “precise” strikes against IRGC forces it accused of posing an imminent threat by attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. A US official had told Axios that American forces hit two Iranian launchers after observing IRGC personnel preparing to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the waterway, whose international shipping lanes US forces had finished clearing of mines the previous week.

🚫CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a recent statement that strikes by U.S. forces to prevent the IRGC from placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz were an “act of aggression.” This claim is absolutely FALSE.✅FACT: U.S. forces took limited,… pic.twitter.com/XLx8xNTHto — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 31, 2026

Tensions also extended to maritime and aerial activity in the Strait of Hormuz, where the IRGC Navy reported that a supertanker attempting to use an “unauthorized route” south of the waterway struck two naval mines, caught fire and came to a complete stop. The force warned shipping companies to comply with its regulations for passage through the strait.

The IRGC separately claimed its air defenses struck a US MQ-9 drone over the strategic waterway, causing it to crash into Gulf waters. The United States had not immediately commented on the claim.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran was “not seeking war” but would respond decisively to any aggression, warning that instability and unrest in the region would create challenges for all countries.