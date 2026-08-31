Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s domestic public debt rose to 106.072 trillion IQD (about $81 billion) at the end of June 2026, up 2.893 trillion IQD (about $2.21 billion), or 2.8%, from May, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) data.

The debt has increased by 15.557 trillion IQD (about $11.9 billion), or about 17.2%, since the end of 2025, when it stood at 90.515 trillion IQD (about $69.1 billion).

Finance Ministry liabilities to the CBI accounted for the largest share, rising to 67.499 trillion IQD (about $51.5 billion) in June from 63.199 trillion IQD (about $48.2 billion) in May.

Treasury bills stood at 8.742 trillion IQD (about $6.67 billion), loans at 18.964 trillion IQD (about $14.5 billion) and bonds at 10.867 trillion IQD (about $8.30 billion).

The increase comes as government spending continues to outpace revenue. Public expenditure reached 46.697 trillion IQD (about $35.6 billion) through May, compared with revenue of 33.747 trillion IQD (about $25.8 billion), leaving a gap of about 12.95 trillion IQD ($9.9 billion).