Iraq’s domestic debt surpasses $60B by March 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s domestic debt increased to 85.536T IQD ($60.5B) by the end of March 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported on Saturday.

The figure marked a rise from 82.608T IQD ($58.5B) in February and a 2.91% increase compared to the end of 2024, when domestic debt stood at 83.050T IQD ($58.8B). Over the longer term, the debt has surged by 17.53% from 70.585T IQD ($50B) in 2023.

According to CBI, the debt comprises bonds valued at 12.567T IQD ($8.9B), loans from state-owned banks totaling 5.800T IQD ($4.11B), and loans from financial institutions amounting to 13.352T IQD ($9.4B). It also includes 2.030T IQD ($1.4B) in treasury bills for the Finance Ministry, 51.030T IQD ($36.16B) in treasury transfers, and an additional 755.519B IQD ($535.32M) in obligations on the Finance Ministry.

CBI did not elaborate on the potential impact of this rising domestic debt on Iraq’s fiscal landscape.