Domestic borrowing in Iraq reaches 95.7T dinars by April

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's domestic public debt rose to 95.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($61B) by the end of April 2026, up from 90.515 trillion dinars ($58B) at the end of 2025 and 83.050 trillion dinars ($53B) a year earlier, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) stated on Wednesday.

The increase was driven primarily by a rise in the Ministry of Finance's liabilities to the central bank, which reached 55.699 trillion dinars ($35B), compared with 45.699 trillion dinars ($30B) a year earlier.

Credit balances declined to 20.270 trillion dinars ($13B) from 22.899 trillion dinars ($15B), while outstanding bonds fell to 10.868 trillion dinars ($7B) from 13.075 trillion dinars ($8B). Treasury transfers remained unchanged at 8.842 trillion dinars ($6B).

The data also showed a continued drop in Iraq's external debt, which fell to $54.101 billion in 2025 from $54.601 billion in 2024 and $56.207 billion in 2023, marking a reduction of more than $2.1 billion over two years.