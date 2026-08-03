Iraq’s public borrowing climbs to $78B in May

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s domestic public debt rose above 103 trillion Iraqi dinars ($78.8B) by the end of May 2026, extending its upward trend from the previous month, according to data from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Domestic public debt reached 103.179 trillion dinars ($78.8B), up from 95.679 trillion dinars ($73.0B) at the end of April and 90.515 trillion dinars ($69.1B) at the close of 2025.

The total included 63.199 trillion dinars ($48.2B) in Ministry of Finance claims held by the CBI, 20.270 trillion dinars ($15.5B) in loans, 10.868 trillion dinars ($8.3B) in bonds, and 8.842 trillion dinars ($6.7B) in treasury bills, which remained unchanged from the previous month.

The data also showed a continued decline in Iraq’s external debt, which fell to $54.101B in 2025 from $54.601B in 2024 and $56.207B in 2023, marking a reduction of more than $2.1B over two years.