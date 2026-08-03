Israeli forces push into southern Syria village

Shafaq News- Quneitra

An Israeli military force penetrated the village of eastern Samadaniyah in the northern countryside of Quneitra province, southwestern Syria, on Monday, setting up a checkpoint on the main road and searching passersby while checking their identification.

Shafaq News correspondent said the Israeli force deployed inside the village amid heightened security alert, while no clashes or arrests had been reported as of the time of writing.

Eastern Samadaniyah lies roughly three kilometers from the disengagement line in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, making it one of the closest Syrian villages to the buffer zone. The village has seen repeated Israeli incursions in recent months.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered towns and villages in the Quneitra countryside, setting up temporary checkpoints, conducting searches, flying drones overhead, and carrying out strikes on some areas.

On July 19, the forces entered eastern Samadaniyah and set up a checkpoint to search civilians, days after a similar incursion near the village.

Syrian authorities continue to consider these actions a violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and of the country's sovereignty.