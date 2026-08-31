Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, the US dollar held steady against the Iraqi dinar for a second consecutive day, hovering around 154,000 IQD per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 154,000 IQD per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, unchanged from Sunday.

At exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling rate stood at 154,500 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 153,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar sold at 153,950 IQD per $100 and was bought at 153,850 IQD.