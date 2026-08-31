Shafaq News- Baghdad

Transit flights through Iraqi airspace returned to normal on Monday after a temporary overnight disruption during the latest US-Iran military exchange, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said Iraqi airspace was largely empty of transit aircraft for several hours after midnight, although authorities did not formally close the airspace or announce flight suspensions.

Traffic later resumed on a limited basis, initially involving flights heading toward Erbil International Airport, before returning to normal across Iraqi airspace in the morning.