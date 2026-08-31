Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI), the country's anti-corruption watchdog, said on Monday it halted the sale of a 550-dunam* state property in Al-Anbar after finding it had been undervalued by 19.25 billion IQD (about $14.7M).

The land, located within Ramadi’s planned future expansion area, had been priced at 13.75 billion IQD (about $10.5M) and sold to a private buyer without required approval from the Ramadi Municipality Directorate.

The property was valued at 25.09 million IQD (about $19,150) per dunam, below the benchmark prices set by Iraq’s General Commission for Taxes in 2024.

CoI’s investigators estimated the land at 60 million IQD (about $45,800) per dunam, putting its total value at about 33 billion IQD (about $25.2M).

An Al-Anbar integrity judge ordered the sale procedures suspended and referred the case documents for external auditing to determine the alleged violations. The judge also ordered statements to be taken from legal representatives of the State Properties Department, the Real Estate Registration Directorate in Al-Anbar and the General Commission for Taxes.

*1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²