Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government on Friday condemned a deadly attack on St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Jordan's Karak Governorate, describing it as a terrorist act carried out by extremist groups.

The government said the attack underscored the dangers of terrorism, recalling Iraq's own experience in confronting extremist violence.

It called for unity against groups threatening public security and peaceful coexistence, stressing the need to protect communities from sectarian violence.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had condemned the attack during a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

Earlier on Friday, Jordanian authorities reported six deaths and 28 injuries in a preliminary toll. The country's Public Security Directorate later raised the figures to seven killed and 34 wounded.