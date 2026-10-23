Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein condemned an attack on mourners at a church funeral in southern Jordan during a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Friday.

Hussein expressed Iraq's solidarity with Jordan in fighting terrorism, offered condolences to the victims' families, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

The attack took place in Jordan's Karak Governorate today resulting in 7 deaths and injuring 34 others.