Shafaq News- Najaf

Muqtada Al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM/formerly Sadrist), condemned a deadly attack on a Christian church in Jordan on Friday as “an act of terrorism carried out by agents of colonialism and arrogance.”

Al-Sadr accused the perpetrators of “tarnishing the reputation of religion, peace, and humanity,” calling for wisdom, moderation, and peaceful coexistence to prevent sectarian tensions and safeguard relations between religious communities.

https://t.co/7i0SmJ5aNF — مقتدى السيد محمد الصدر (@Mu_AlSadr) October 23, 2026

Earlier Friday, seven people were killed and 34 others wounded in an armed attack on a church in Hamoud village, in Jordan’s southern Karak Governorate, according to the Jordanian Public Security Directorate.