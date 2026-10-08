Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington was holding “productive discussions” with Iran and would not launch an attack before the November 3 midterm elections, as diplomatic exchanges continued over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump added that the US blockade of Iranian ports remained “in full force and effect,” describing Iran as being in a severely weakened economic and military position.

He also claimed that 22 million barrels of oil had passed through the strait overnight.

On Wednesday, Trump said his special envoy Steve Witkoff was working toward an agreement with Tehran and is “doing very well.”

Iran Reviews US Response

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations with Washington were continuing through mediators and that Tehran was reviewing the US response to its seven-day proposal.

He said Tehran was studying Washington’s position and expected to respond within the coming days.

Under the proposal, Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations within seven days in exchange for measures including the lifting of the US maritime blockade, restrictions on Iranian oil exports and steps toward restoring a regional ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran remain divided over the sequencing and scope of those measures.

CENTCOM: Hormuz Traffic Rising

Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was gaining momentum.

CENTCOM said it briefed international shipping industry partners during a virtual meeting, where commanders highlighted what the command described as increasing freedom of navigation as commercial traffic rose.

In recent months, U.S. forces have supported the shipment of over 1.25 billion barrels of crude oil from Gulf partners and through the Strait of Hormuz. In contrast, Iran has not shipped any barrels because of America's ironclad blockade on Iranian ports. https://t.co/xB5UTv4AfS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 8, 2026

The command said US forces had supported the shipment of more than 1.25 billion barrels of crude oil from Gulf partners through the Strait of Hormuz in recent months.

CENTCOM also said Iran had exported no crude during the same period because of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

The figures are US military claims. Independent estimates of oil flows through the strait vary depending on methodology. Shipping data have shown a significant recovery in Gulf crude exports in recent weeks, although traffic through Hormuz remains volatile amid continuing attacks and military tensions.