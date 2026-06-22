US grants 60-day waiver for Iranian oil exports

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury on Monday announced a temporary 60-day license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil, as Washington and Tehran advance negotiations aimed at reaching a broader agreement.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Iran had committed to ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and allowing inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the country.

Under President @realDonaldTrump and @VP, we continue to make the world safer and more prosperous.In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 22, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan had achieved "significant progress" toward securing exemptions for Iranian oil exports, easing some restrictions, releasing frozen assets, and launching a reconstruction plan inside Iran.

The first round of direct US-Iran talks concluded yesterday in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock, with delegations led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, alongside Qatari and Pakistani mediators.