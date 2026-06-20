CENTCOM: 17M oil barrels moved through Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz increased on June 20, with 55 vessels transporting more than 17 million barrels of oil and large volumes of cargo, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

US forces continue to operate in the region to support freedom of navigation and ensure the safe passage of commercial traffic, CENTCOM said, adding that the designated transit corridor through the international waterway remained secure throughout the day.

“The Joint Maritime Information Center issued an advisory this week affirming safe passage for all vessels along a designated route that is free of arbitrary requirement claims or impediments.”

Earlier today, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, linking the decision to continued Israeli military actions in southern Lebanon.