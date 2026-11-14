Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Saudi warplanes carried out 72 airstrikes across four Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, Houthi (Ansarallah) military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday, accusing Riyadh of targeting civilian infrastructure.

F-15 fighter jets operating from Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait Air Base struck Saada, Taiz, Lahj, and Al-Jawf, bringing the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the latest escalation began to 5,020, according to Saree.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 72 غارة جوية استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في محافظات صعدة وتعز ولحج والجوف وذلك من خلال طائرات "F-15" أقلعت من قاعدة خميس مشيط. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 5020 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 14, 2026

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV documented four strikes in Saada earlier on Saturday, including two on a telecommunications network in Majz district, alongside artillery shelling of villages in the border district of Razih.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry reported that two civilians were injured in an airstrike on a school, health facility, and pharmacy in Lahj’s Al-Maqatirah district, while sniper fire wounded a woman in Taiz’s Al-Misrakh district.