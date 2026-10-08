Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) launched two cruise missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and ballistic missiles at Najran Airport and an air base in Khamis Mushait, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Thursday.

Saree claimed the missiles hit their targets directly, disrupting operations at both airports and damaging the facilities, including the air base.

Amid the attacks, Lufthansa Group suspended flights to Riyadh through October 16 due to “current developments in the Middle East,” a spokesperson told Reuters, while Air India cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 10.

Earlier today, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defense said debris from one interception caused property damage to a children’s nursery and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh.