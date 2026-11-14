Shafaq News- Baghdad

Disputes over compensatory salaries for certain groups, particularly former Rafha* detainees, allocations for some provinces, and the Kurdistan Region's budget share are delaying Iraq's 2027 federal budget, a political source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Disagreements between the Kurdistan Region's two main political parties have also complicated the budget's approval, with political agreements crucial to resolving the outstanding issues, according to the source.

Meanwhile, Iraq's Council of Ministers plans to submit the draft budget to parliament next week after a special committee completes amendments to the disputed provisions, a source in parliament's Finance Committee told Shafaq News.

The draft will then undergo review by the Finance Committee before being placed on parliament's agenda for a reading. If parliamentary blocs agree on its provisions, the budget could pass before the end of 2026.

Earlier, Finance Committee member Nasser al-Turki told Shafaq News that political disagreements had delayed a cabinet vote on the proposed budget.

Read more: Kurdistan Parliament deadlock through four political lenses

*The Rafha detainees were Iraqis who sought refuge in a Saudi Arabian camp after the 1991 uprising against Saddam Hussein.