A Kurdish delegation to visit Baghdad to discuss several files, PUK representative says

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan revealed on Tuesday that a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government will head to Baghdad in the coming days, to discuss amending the law on financing the fiscal deficit and the region's proportion in the general budget for 2021, indicating that the regional government will discuss the issue of the visit at tomorrow's meeting.

The party’s member, Faiq Yazidi, told Shafaq News agency, "the regional government will hold a meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss several files, including the issue of salaries and deduction, in addition to the file of the Kurdish delegation's visit to Baghdad.”