Delegation from Kurdistan's leading political forces to visit Baghdad next week, PUK official says

Shafaq News/ A delegation representing the leading parties in the Kurdistan Region will be heading to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, next week to discuss the formation of the upcoming federal cabinet, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Jamal Shukr, said on Tuesday.

"The PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) are considering forming a high-level delegation from both parties to go to Baghdad with a unified vision regarding the Kurdish entitlements in the forthcoming period," Shukr told Shafaq News Agency, "the delegation is expected to visit Baghdad next week to meet with all the political blocs and hold talks on the line up of the next government."

Yesterday, Monday, the Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan's Parliament, Hemin Hawrami, said that Erbil will run the government talks with Baghdad via four committees that represent the political forces in the Region.

Hawrami's remarks came during a press conference he held yesterday in the headquarters of the Kurdistan Region Parliament.

"The Kurdish forces have reached a sort of understanding on how to run the talks with Baghdad regarding the formation of the next government," he said, "they decided to form four committees, including a committee to prepare a joint paper for the government program and another to discuss the Kurds share of the government positions."