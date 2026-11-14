Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani, who was found murdered in Beirut on November 10, was buried in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on Saturday.

The procession began at the Albu Alwan tribe's guesthouse and continued to Al-Ali Al-Suleiman Cemetery. Mosques across the province broadcast takbirs —calls of Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)— and urged residents to attend, while large crowds led to the closure of most roads.

Omar Samir, a notable from the Albu Hazeem tribe, called on tribe members across Iraq to wear red shemaghs (traditional Arab headscarves) and join the procession as a gesture of loyalty, tribal solidarity, and support for Al-Alwani's family.

Before the funeral, prominent political, tribal, and community figures —including provincial officials, council members, lawmakers, and party leaders from Al-Anbar, Baghdad, and other provinces— were expected to attend.

Earlier Saturday, a plane carrying Al-Alwani's body arrived at Baghdad International Airport from Beirut before it was transferred to Al-Anbar for burial.