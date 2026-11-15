Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday condemned the November 8 attack on the Khor Mor gas field as an “unforgivable crime” against all Iraqis, urging the federal investigative committee to expedite its findings and bring those responsible to justice.

Speaking at the launch of the second phase of Erbil’s Green Belt Project, Barzani criticized attacks on the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure, citing disruptions to essential services and the Runaki program, which aims to provide round-the-clock electricity.

He highlighted the project’s role in reducing air and water pollution and expanding green spaces, comparing the strike to past efforts to destroy trees in the Kurdistan Region and make life harder for residents.

About the Attack

Unidentified drones struck the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district on November 8, sparking a fire that was later extinguished and forcing UAE-based Dana Gas to halt production, the company said the following day.

A local source told Shafaq News that the drone was likely launched from a mountainous area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province, although its origin remains unconfirmed. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with Kurdistan Regional Government authorities to identify the perpetrators.

The disruption initially reduced the Kurdistan Region’s electricity generation by 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts, triggering widespread outages. By November 11, output had risen from 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts, increasing household electricity supply from four to six hours daily, according to the Electricity Ministry.

Economic watchdog Eco Iraq estimated daily losses from the shutdown at more than $4.15 million.

On Saturday, Dana Gas confirmed that the field remained unable to produce gas because of significant damage, dismissing local media reports that operations had resumed. Managed by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes the UAE-based company, the facility supplies natural gas to power plants across the Kurdistan Region and has been targeted 12 times in 2025 and 2026.

Read more: Khor Mor attack sparks gas fears as officials deny shortages