Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) recorded 228 criminal cases and reports involving suspected oil smuggling between 2024 and 2026, the commission said on Sunday.

The commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, said its Investigation Department had registered 152 criminal cases and 76 reports of suspected violations related to oil smuggling.

Of the criminal cases, 53 remain under investigation pending the completion of legal procedures, while 11 have been referred to the relevant court.

The commission added that 37 of the 76 reports remain under preliminary examination.