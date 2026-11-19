Shafaq News- Hormuz

A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing damage to its engine room, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday.

The incident occurred six nautical miles north of the Omani city of Khasab.

20261118 UKMTO WARNING 212-26 #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/N8dWKop6zH — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 18, 2026

Iran has been reporting daily attacks on oil tankers or collisions with naval mines as vessels attempt to exit the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Tehran.