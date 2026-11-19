Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes targeting the Eastern Mountain Range near the Al-Shaara area in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, local media reported on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Israeli army said it hit the entrances to a site used by Hezbollah for missile production and weapons storage in the Janta area, adding that the site was struck several times during the war. “Recently, Hezbollah terrorists were identified arriving at the site, prompting the IDF to strike its entrances to prevent its restoration,” the military added.

🔴 STRUCK: The entrances to a site used by Hezbollah for missile production & weapons storage in the Janta area of Lebanon’s Beqaa region. The site was struck by the IDF several times during the war. Recently, Hezbollah terrorists were identified arriving at the site, prompting the IDF to strike its entrances in order to prevent its restoration. Hezbollah continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terrorist activity, weapons smuggling & the movement of terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire agreement. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2026

Three days earlier, the Israeli military had also carried out an airstrike on the same area.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal said Israel's continued violations of understandings and failure to honor its commitments were hindering the army's efforts to extend state authority across all Lebanese territory.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry recorded 4,390 people killed and 12,429 wounded between March 2 and November 5, bringing the total since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.