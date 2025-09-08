Erbil opens trade and local products exhibition with over 300 companies

Shafaq News – Erbil

The city of Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday inaugurated the Erbil Trade and Local Products Exhibition, a seven-day event featuring more than 300 participating companies.

The exhibition includes participants from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Iran, Turkiye, and several other countries in the region.

Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, Director General of Trade in the Kurdistan Region, told Shafaq News that this is the third time the exhibition has been held in Erbil, with most of the space dedicated to food products, along with cleaning supplies, school materials, and other handicrafts.