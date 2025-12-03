Al-Sulaymaniyah marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province hosted a handicrafts exhibition on Wednesday, showcasing the work of 13 women with disabilities to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Organized by the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the Al-Sulaymaniyah Cultural Center, the event featured traditional crafts, textiles, artwork, handmade accessories, and a folkloric section celebrating local heritage, alongside a small book fair arranged by cultural groups.

Organizers honored several participants for their creativity and resilience, while also recognizing activists who have supported women’s empowerment in recent years.

Sarwa Saleh, a senior BCF official, told Shafaq News that “the exhibition aims to highlight the talents of women with disabilities and expand their role in public life by encouraging economic independence through small-scale projects.”

The event, she added, forms part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about gender-based violence and advocate for women’s rights.

Observed globally since 1992, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities promotes inclusion, equal opportunity, and access to education, employment, and essential services for persons with disabilities.

The day is marked by cultural and educational initiatives that spotlight the contributions of disabled individuals and reaffirm their rights under international frameworks, including the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.