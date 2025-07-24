Kurdistan's Al-Sulaimaniyah hosts ''Stars and Breezes" art exhibition

Shafaq news - Al-Sulaimaniyah

Artists from across Iraq gathered in Al-Sulaimaniyah for the three-day "Stars and Breezes of Kurdistan" visual arts event, drawing widespread attention from officials, the public, and media alike.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Fadia Talal Al-Nuaimi, head of the Fadia Cultural and Arts Collective, described the occasion as a ''unique platform'' that brings together artists from Iraq’s varied ethnic and cultural communities, featuring both an art symposium and an extensive exhibition.

This event was the 16th in a series held across Baghdad and other provinces, aimed at bridging artistic experiences from central and southern Iraq with those in the Kurdistan Region, further fostering cultural exchange and openness.

The exhibition also showcased more than 50 paintings and ceramic works, representing a broad spectrum of artistic styles. Among those attending were notable figures from cultural and academic circles, such as artist Dr. Mohammed Fattah, Mahabad Jamal Ashraf, head of the Visual Arts Department, and Kawthar Mohammed Amin Qadir, director of the Endowments Library.

The gathering closed with the Fadia Cultural and Arts Collective honoring the participating artists with shields, medals, and certificates, marking a celebration of creativity and unity.