Autumn on canvas: Al-Sulaymaniyah artists launch art exhibition

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A group exhibition opened in al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday to mark the start of autumn, drawing inspiration from the city’s Sarchnar district.

The show features 21 works by 21 artists, a number chosen to reflect September 21, the first day of autumn.

“This season gives Sarchnar a unique charm that artists wanted to capture on canvas,” Ibtisam Ismail, head of the Klawij Cultural Foundation (which organized the event), told Shafaq News.

The opening drew cultural figures from across Kurdistan. Organizers said the aim was to highlight art’s ability to reflect change while reinforcing the city’s cultural standing.